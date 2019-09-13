As Sprint (S) Shares Rose, Harvest Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $348,000; New England Research & Management Boosted Its Int’l Flvrs & Frag. (IFF) Position by $380,625; Stock Value Rose

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 483.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $460,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 4.76 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 03/04/2018 – Sprint Chicago Challenges Local Corporations to Help Nonprofits Find Career Paths for Opportunity Youth; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile U.S; 10/04/2018 – TOWER PEERS FALL TO LOWS AS SPRINT/T-MOBILE SAID TO BE IN TALKS; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Places ‘B+’ Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings and Outstanding Debt of Sprint on Watch Positive; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE ACQUISITION OF SPRINT NEEDS CLEARANCE AT FCC, JUSTICE; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Increase in Aggregate Consent Payment and Acceleration of Expiration Time to May 17, 2018 Relating to Consent Solicitation With Respect to Certain Series of Notes by its Wholly-Owned Finance Subsidiary, Sprint Capital…; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Are Said Aiming to Clinch Deal Next Week: Rtrs; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Increase in Aggregate Consent Payment and Acceleration of Expiration Time to May 17, 2018 Relating to Consent; 07/05/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Int’l Flvrs & Frag. (IFF) by 77.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 6,025 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $874,000, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Int’l Flvrs & Frag. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $127.3. About 766,569 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:LDOS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s (NYSE:LVS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)â€™s Upcoming 1.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:CPS) Earnings Momentum Changed Recently? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $147.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) by 11,505 shares to 17,295 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) by 2,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,152 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).