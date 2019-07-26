As Sprint (S) Shares Declined, Mig Capital Has Lowered Its Position; As Quanta Svcs (PWR) Valuation Rose, Greenhaven Associates Has Upped Its Stake

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 75.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 5.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.74 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85M, down from 6.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.56B market cap company. The stock increased 6.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 48.90M shares traded or 89.59% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 02/05/2018 – SoftBank Names Sprint’s Claure COO After T-Mobile Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Bolivian billionaire Claure to oversee Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT REPORTS BOOST IN AGGREGATE CONSENT PAYMENT & ACCELERATIO; 02/05/2018 – Sprint names Michel Combes as CEO and Marcelo Claure as executive chairman; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS; 08/05/2018 – Legere and Claure at FCC Again Selling T-Mobile, Sprint Merger; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Pct After Sources Say Sprint In New Talks To Merge With T Mobile; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE SAYS MID-TERM PLAN DOES NOT INCLUDE PROPOSED T-MOBILE-SPRINT MERGER; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 21/05/2018 – CMC Honors Sprint with the 2018 Marketer of the Year Award

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.16M, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 326,278 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns MFA Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:MFA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sprint T-Mobile Merger: Reassessing The Thesis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Herc Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HRI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 344,183 shares to 645,044 shares, valued at $44.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.22% or 379,827 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 1.06M shares stake. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Gradient Invests Ltd has 7,230 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com owns 4.55 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 11,923 were accumulated by Davenport & Co Ltd Co. Jefferies Grp Limited invested in 0.03% or 577,745 shares. Sg Americas Ltd has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Magnetar Financial Ltd Com invested 3.53% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 552,782 were reported by Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 751,462 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.05% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).