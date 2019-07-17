As Sprint (S) Share Value Declined, Ota Financial Group LP Has Raised Holding by $826,940; Hawk Ridge Management Increased Its Position in Mobileiron (MOBL) by $1.50 Million

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corp (S) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 165,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 286,142 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 120,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 9.58 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut; 26/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Sprint, T-Mobile reportedly may wrap up deal talks by next week; 10/04/2018 – NYSE HALT SPRINT CORPORN S.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $5.460000; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile to Merge, in Bid to Remake Wireless Market; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q Total Retail Postpaid Churn 1.78%; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT, SPRINT COMMUNICATIONS: SUCCESSFUL CONSENT SOLICITATIONS; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile Hopes Fast 5G Makes Quick Work of Sprint Deal Review; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile restarted merger talks, and the stocks are surging

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 300,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $680.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 488,033 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 34.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M; 20/05/2018 – Mobilelron Names Frédéric Gillant Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron; 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 686,488 shares to 910,242 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corp by 343,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,534 shares, and cut its stake in Elevate Credit Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Lc reported 32,782 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 22,425 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 66,930 shares. Principal Finance Group invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). First Tru Lp has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). 11,620 are held by Secor Capital Advsr Lp. Panagora Asset accumulated 789,840 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) or 33,131 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 347,299 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co holds 0.01% or 2.76 million shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Clarivest Asset Lc has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Norwest Venture X Lp reported 32.5% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 245,844 shares. Tig Ltd Com reported 0.88% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Pitcairn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Mackenzie holds 172,748 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 433 were accumulated by Regions. The New York-based Hrt Fin Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 10,353 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 118,980 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.61 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 515,100 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.31 million shares. Amp Cap Ltd has 533,079 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation accumulated 40,429 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com stated it has 3.10M shares.

