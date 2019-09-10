As Sprint (S) Market Value Rose, Wells Fargo & Company Raised by $1.15 Million Its Position; Caymus Capital Partners LP Decreased Pdc Energy (PDCE) Holding by $30.80 Million

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 57.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 770,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The hedge fund held 559,456 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.76M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.46% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 1.51M shares traded or 0.61% up from the average. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 230,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, up from 833,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 7.75 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Bonds Are Most-active In High-yield Market On Merger News — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Next Hurdle for T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Trump Administration; 07/05/2018 – Dish’s Big Bet on Airwaves Dealt Blow by T-Mobile’s Sprint Deal; 02/05/2018 – Sprint Shuffles Senior Management, New Subscribers Top Estimates; 18/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Successful Sprint Capital Corporation Consent Solicitation; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR CUSTOMERS; 03/05/2018 – Claure to steer Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Inc accumulated 164,871 shares. 5,825 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Carroll Assoc invested in 0% or 1,774 shares. Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 1.12 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 2.90M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Polar Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 250,000 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability reported 7,230 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 308,303 shares. Cibc Bancorporation Usa holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 116,892 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 24,935 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Virtu Limited Co holds 0.02% or 61,552 shares. Oppenheimer & Com Inc accumulated 10,251 shares.

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Byline Bancorp, Inc.’s (NYSE:BY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:DK) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

