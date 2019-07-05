As Sprint (S) Market Value Declined, Mig Capital Has Decreased Stake by $26.17 Million; Flow Traders Us Holds Stake in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA)

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 75.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 5.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.74M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85 million, down from 6.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 7.54 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: COMBINED COMPANY WILL CREATE NEW JOBS; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT, SPRINT COMMUNICATIONS: SUCCESSFUL CONSENT SOLICITATIONS; 13/03/2018 – IGEN Networks’ Nimbo Tracking Joins Sprint IoT Factory to Expand Access to Automotive Dealerships; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 01/05/2018 – On a call with investors T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said the proposed merger with Sprint will open the door to quadruple play bundling; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT HAS STARTED NEW SEARCH FOR CFO; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Total Implied Enterprise Value of Approximately $59 B for Sprint and Approximately $146 B for the Combined Co; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile for Sprint: Will Masa Son Now Get His Price? — Barron’s Blog

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $173.49. About 9.08 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Em Quality Dividend E by 31,979 shares to 13,436 shares, valued at $188,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Thailand Etf (THD) by 66,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,925 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Esg International Sto.

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

