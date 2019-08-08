As Sprint (S) Market Valuation Rose, Scout Investments Increased by $702,005 Its Stake; Weibo (WB) Position Held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 140,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 5.80 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.80 million, up from 5.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.8. About 1.95M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 10/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint: source via @GregRoumeliotis; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 30/05/2018 – SPRINT CORP – ON MAY 23, BOARD APPOINTED A NEW DIRECTOR STEPHEN R. KAPPES, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Sprint and FlixLatino Join Forces to Provide Spanish-Language Entertainment to Customers; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT 4Q ADJ. EBITDA $2.77B, EST. $2.72B; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty – sources [20:34 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN AGGREGATE CONSENT PAYMENT AND ACCELERATION OF EXPIRATION TIME TO MAY 17, 2018 RELATING TO CONSENT SOLICITATION WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN SERIES OF NOTES BY ITS WHOLLY-OWNED; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE ACQUISITION OF SPRINT NEEDS CLEARANCE AT FCC, JUSTICE; 30/03/2018 – Wisconsin DoA: State Settles with Sprint Over Billing and Cancellation Issues

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 269.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 7,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 2,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 469,484 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3,408 shares to 104,538 shares, valued at $17.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) by 252,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 535,749 shares, and cut its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 315,416 shares to 691,094 shares, valued at $19.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 52,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,889 shares, and cut its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New.