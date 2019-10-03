As Sprint (S) Market Valuation Rose, Pioneer Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding; American Financial Group Decreased Position in Legg Mason (LM) by $3.42 Million as Stock Price Rose

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 513,355 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 22/03/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated MLP Update Is Now Available; 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy; 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS; 09/05/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 01/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON TAKING $67M CHARGE RELATED TO DOJ CASE

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 31.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 166,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 369,426 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, down from 536,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 17.94 million shares traded or 9.81% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 02/05/2018 – SoftBank Names Sprint’s Claure COO After T-Mobile Acquisition; 29/04/2018 – Full story: T-Mobile announces merger with Sprint in $26B deal; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Merging Sprint and T-Mobile Is a Terrible Idea; 02/05/2018 – Sprint Sees Fiscal-Year Adjusted EBITDA $11.3 Billion-$11.8 Billion; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA ANNOUNCES THE PRESENTATION OF THE SPRINT-MS PHASE 2B TRIAL OF MN-166 (IBUDILAST) IN PROGRESSIVE MS AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY (AAN) 70TH ANNUAL MEETING PLENARY SESSION WITH…; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 29/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Expected to Announce Merger as Soon as Sunday

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) by 113,226 shares to 345,833 shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 21,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 249,985 shares. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 2.18 million shares. Kbc Nv holds 85,389 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 456,656 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp accumulated 3.01M shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 39,622 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 1,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 164,871 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13 shares. Havens Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 13.10 million were accumulated by First Limited Partnership. Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). M&T Bancshares Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 4.87M are owned by Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com. Citigroup accumulated 0.02% or 4.22 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 4,969 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Ftb Advisors reported 741 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Olstein Capital Mgmt LP has 1.41% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 227,600 shares. 1,128 were reported by Cornerstone. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Sit Incorporated invested 0.1% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Systematic Fin Management LP holds 0.7% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 472,375 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 146,070 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.54M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Greenwich Wealth Llc owns 488,226 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Fil Limited holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 1,079 shares.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $77.74M for 10.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

