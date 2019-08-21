As Sprint (Put) (S) Stock Price Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lifted by $1.60 Million Its Position; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Upped Stake in Banc Of California (BANC) by $2.41 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 26.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 846,123 shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 11/05/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Vow Merger Won’t Repeat Havoc of Earlier Sprint Tie-Up; 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT ELEVATES MARCELO CLAURE TO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN & NAMES MI; 10/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $2.77B; 08/05/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger…; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE SAYS MID-TERM PLAN DOES NOT INCLUDE PROPOSED T-MOBILE-SPRINT MERGER

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 626,306 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 million, up from 441,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $763.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 49,578 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simply Good Foods Co by 25,000 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 356,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,243 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Loving Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) 1.7% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:CTT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Motorola Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MSI) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Macy’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:M) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv holds 52,731 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 36.30 million shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested in 10,353 shares or 0% of the stock. 61,408 are owned by Quantbot Technology L P. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 423,498 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 32,181 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 35,843 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0% or 326,234 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested in 252,364 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 1,344 shares. Havens Lc holds 127,000 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset stated it has 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Qcm Cayman Ltd reported 19,903 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corp reported 11,923 shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cowen Inc by 188,265 shares to 433,185 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fb Finl Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 313,186 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Ls Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,260 shares. Seidman Lawrence B reported 5.31% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 46,366 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 73,100 shares stake. Foundry Prtn Limited Company invested in 20,820 shares. Mendon Advsrs has 626,306 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Smith Graham And Communication Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 565,194 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). 45,835 are owned by Laurion Management L P. The New York-based Qs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 28,958 shares. 16,487 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

More notable recent Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.