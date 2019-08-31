As Sprint (Put) (S) Share Price Rose, Apollo Management Holdings LP Lifted by $2.50 Million Its Holding; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Position in Adobe (ADBE) Has Increased by $869,820

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 3.00 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 4.99 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 10/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint: source (Reuters) – T-Mobile US Inc is engaged in a new round of; 14/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Consent Solicitation With Respect to Certain Series of Notes by its Wholly-Owned Finance Subsidiary, Sprint Ca; 24/04/2018 – MediciNova Announces the Presentation of the SPRINT-MS Phase 2b Trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in Progressive MS at the American A; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 13/03/2018 – IGEN Networks’ Nimbo Tracking Joins Sprint IoT Factory to Expand Access to Automotive Dealerships; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile Turns to Corey Lewandowski for Sprint Merger: DealBook Briefing; 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 27,370 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc holds 0.05% or 62,800 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 3,985 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corp invested in 86,965 shares. Walleye Trading reported 677,906 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp owns 90,500 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 160 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Moreover, Fiduciary Trust has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 19,131 shares. Havens Lc invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Regions Fincl owns 433 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion State Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 146,842 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 127,762 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 3.05 million shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Mellon reported 3.25M shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 150,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 6.00 million shares to 24.13 million shares, valued at $628.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 5,410 shares to 136,805 shares, valued at $17.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 11,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,900 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).