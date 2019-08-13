As Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Stock Value Declined, Spirit Of America Management Decreased Its Position; As Post Hldgs (POST) Valuation Declined, Holder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $435,564

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Sprague Resources Lp (SRLP) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 196,582 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 215,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Sprague Resources Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 55,659 shares traded or 57.20% up from the average. Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) has declined 26.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP SEES 2018 OPERATING EXPENSE RANGE OF $86 MLN TO $91 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EPS $3.21; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 63c; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q EBITDA $41.9M; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Raises Dividend to 65.25c; 15/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces Chief Accounting Officer Retirement and Appointment; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – EXPECT TO GROW DISTRIBUTIONS BY 1.5 CENTS/UNIT PER QUARTER THROUGH 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sprague Resources LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRLP); 14/03/2018 SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.63; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources Sees 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 13,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 17,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $97.14. About 307,184 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold SRLP shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 3.80 million shares or 15.04% less from 4.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 44,013 shares. Kayne Anderson Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 17,500 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). 6,408 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 650 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 11,346 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp invested in 12,745 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 1,241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Associates reported 35,516 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) for 1.21M shares. Fort Washington Advsr Incorporated Oh reported 15,494 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 45,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 12,474 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 2,793 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP).

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 69,500 shares to 880,379 shares, valued at $13.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO).

More notable recent Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “David Glendon, President and CEO, has Big Plans for Expansion of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Significant Competitive Advantage – The Wall Street Transcript” on February 20, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sprague Resources LP Announces Resignation of Director Robert B. Evans – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sprague Resources LP Announces Strategic Acquisition of Two Refined Product Terminals on Long Island – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 16, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 6,992 shares stake. Freshford Cap Llc has 263,197 shares for 5.52% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0.01% or 179 shares. 9,222 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Gamco Incorporated Et Al invested 0.53% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 0.02% or 336,426 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.09% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Envestnet Asset Inc invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 173,650 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ellington Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Co accumulated 97,992 shares. 199 are owned by Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Co. Indiana-based Goelzer Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.22% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Permanens Cap LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 961 shares. The California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).