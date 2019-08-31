As Sprague Res LP (SRLP) Stock Price Declined, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreased Position by $8.56 Million; Lathrop Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) by $660,958 as Share Price Declined

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Sprague Res Lp (SRLP) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 475,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 17,500 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 493,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sprague Res Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 8,191 shares traded. Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) has declined 26.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Backs 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q EBITDA $41.9M; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Sprague Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/05/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $3.21; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EBITDA $55.1M; 15/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces Chief Accounting Officer Retirement and Appointment; 02/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces a revised record date and payment date for the Cash Distribution of the First Quarter of 2018; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 63c; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP SEES 2018 OPERATING EXPENSE RANGE OF $86 MLN TO $91 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources Sees 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 6,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 125,872 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22M, down from 132,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 209,321 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $106.75M for 12.14 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $94,324 activity.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,885 shares to 100,147 shares, valued at $10.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 5,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 68,844 shares. Fdx Advsr stated it has 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 66,215 shares. Franklin Res Inc has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 7,588 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 11,450 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 89,272 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 58,159 shares. Hilton Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,084 shares. Deprince Race Zollo reported 165,089 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 11,097 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,000 shares. 2,592 were accumulated by Parametrica. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 79,067 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 18 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold SRLP shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 3.80 million shares or 15.04% less from 4.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 127,949 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny accumulated 196,582 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp invested in 44,013 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup has invested 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Wells Fargo Mn holds 6,408 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Cap Ltd Partnership owns 17,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 1.21 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co accumulated 70,541 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,793 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 45,544 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Limited Liability has 0% invested in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Raymond James & accumulated 35,516 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp has 0.02% invested in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) for 12,745 shares.

