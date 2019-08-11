As Sportsmans Whse Hldgs (SPWH) Valuation Rose, Holder Boston Partners Has Decreased Holding; As Zendesk (ZEN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Pier Capital Has Lowered Its Position

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 93.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 94,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 6,699 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 100,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 1.61 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (SPWH) by 42.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 211,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 287,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 159,132 shares traded. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 12.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – PRIOR TO JOINING CO, BARKER WAS VP GLOBAL OFFICER FOR WALMART; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC – USED PROCEEDS TO REPAY ITS PRIOR TERM LOAN IN FULL THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO MATURE ON DECEMBER 3, 2020; 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Names Jon Barker CEO; 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – ON MAY 23, AMENDED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse to Provide for $40 Million Term Loan; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE – AMENDMENT , RESTATEMENT OF CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 55c-Adj EPS 64c; 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse announces two new stores scheduled to open in 2018

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Community Banks Inc/Ga (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 57,451 shares to 300,393 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Pharmaceutical Services I (NYSE:WST) by 54,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc.

