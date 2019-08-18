As Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdin (SPWH) Shares Rose, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Lowered by $2.40 Million Its Position; Timber Creek Capital Management Has Increased Apple Com (AAPL) Stake by $3.07 Million

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdin (SPWH) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 601,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.61M market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 167,162 shares traded. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 12.30% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition; 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO John Schaefer to Retire; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.6C; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $830M-$860M; 05/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Sheridan, Wyoming; 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN; 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE 4Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 27C; 16/04/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE TO HOLD GRAND OPENING IN WALLA WALLA, WAS; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Amendment of Revolving Credit Facility and Refinancing of Term Loan

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2896.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 16,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 27/03/2018 – Apple tweaks iPad for students but holds price steady; 07/04/2018 – Jersey City is raising its profile as an alternative to New York City, given its closeness to the Big Apple and more reasonable prices; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Abner Herrman & Brock has 0.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westpac Banking Corp invested in 0% or 730,168 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 2.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,535 are owned by Zuckerman Inv Grp Limited Co. Stillwater Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schmidt P J Mgmt holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 60,683 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 195,847 shares. Cadinha Co Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 23,514 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 15.93M shares. Consulate has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schroder Invest Group Incorporated invested in 3.13 million shares or 0.97% of the stock. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 125,713 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc has 3,333 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt holds 345,040 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 12,095 shares to 34,411 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “Traders See Price Errors at Close in Apple, Google, Others – Bloomberg” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “US Stocks Rally As Some Health, Security, Safety Products Removed From China Tariff List – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Covered Calls 101: Generate Income on the Stocks You Own – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SPWH’s profit will be $5.17M for 7.67 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% EPS growth.