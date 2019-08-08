As Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdin (SPWH) Shares Rose, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Clarivest Asset Management Lowered Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Stake by $563,103 as Stock Value Declined

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdin (SPWH) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 601,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 191,864 shares traded. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 12.30% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE 4Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 27C; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $837 MLN TO $860 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 55c-Adj EPS 64c; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: SPWH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.6C; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 1Q Loss $5.83M; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE – AMENDMENT , RESTATEMENT OF CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO MAY 23, 2023, TERM LOAN WILL ALSO MATURE ON MAY 23, 2023; 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O – FOR FY18, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE $0.52 TO $0.64; 07/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE ONLY ONE OF 5 RETAILERS TO REFUSE CALPERS

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 5,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 66,259 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, down from 71,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $109.95. About 203,387 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION DOUBLES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Rev $143M; 26/04/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP – EXPECTS GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE BETWEEN $148 MLN AND $153 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Prior Guidance for FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin Was 50%-52%; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SPWH’s profit will be $5.26 million for 8.15 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Limited Company Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 738 shares. Bard Associate holds 8,092 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 886,895 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Systematic Financial Mgmt L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,595 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 782,733 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Invesco Ltd reported 125,333 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 3,924 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,160 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 38,926 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2,658 shares. 17,131 were reported by Bahl And Gaynor. Shaker Invests Ltd Liability Corporation Oh accumulated 1.24% or 16,043 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech reported 0.02% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP).