As Splunk (SPLK) Valuation Rose, Pnc Financial Services Group Lowered Position; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stock Price Declined, Kcm Investment Advisors Boosted Position by $665,955

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,607 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 31,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 4.24 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 5,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,662 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, down from 40,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 1.09 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c

