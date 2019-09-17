As Splunk (SPLK) Valuation Rose, Holder Sit Investment Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding by $537,500; As Walmart Com (WMT) Stock Rose, Carroll Financial Associates Has Boosted Stake by $410,630

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 20,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, down from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $117.69. About 1.27 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 34.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 3,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,406 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 10,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $116.4. About 1.74M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda agrees to UK merger deal with Sainsbury’s; 21/03/2018 – WALMART TO EXPAND CAR-BUYING SERVICE IN STORES: AUTOMOTIVE NEWS; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – EVEN IF ADDITIONAL INVESTORS JOIN FUNDING ROUND, CO WOULD RETAIN CLEAR MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF FLIPKART; 18/04/2018 – WALMART TO DOUBLE EV CHARGING SITES TO TOTAL OVER 1000; 13/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Walmart likely to reach deal to buy ~51% of Flipkart by end of June; Walmart offered $10-$12B, in part for; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 19/04/2018 – WALMART WALMART LAUNCHES CHECK OUT WITH ME, A NEW SERVICE; 06/04/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart finishes due diligence to buy Flipkart stake: Report; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc Com (NYSE:GIL) by 13,688 shares to 2,794 shares, valued at $108,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oge Energy Corp Com (NYSE:OGE) by 7,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,711 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). St Germain D J holds 4,821 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 64,370 shares. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 13,796 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Westwood Group Incorporated Inc reported 13,155 shares. Columbia Asset Management invested in 5,924 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings stated it has 6.08 million shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, California-based fund reported 2,010 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited reported 127,725 shares. Carroll Associates Incorporated holds 14,406 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 6,119 shares. Scotia stated it has 0.33% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Colony Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Alexandria Capital Ltd reported 0.46% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Us State Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 395,226 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 508,220 shares. 117,255 are owned by Ithaka Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). First Bank & Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 1,994 shares. Creative Planning reported 5,980 shares. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm reported 3,490 shares stake. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.07% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Nuwave Invest Lc accumulated 30 shares. Westfield Cap L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 571,187 shares. 41,189 are owned by Stephens Investment Management Group Ltd. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc owns 1.26M shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 428,000 shares. Natixis LP has 20,386 shares.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 17,700 shares to 110,950 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 8,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Trust For Inv Grade Mu (VGM).

