As Splunk (SPLK) Valuation Rose, Holder Peconic Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.70 Million; Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose While Suvretta Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $138.49. About 1.14 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78 million, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $308.76. About 889,381 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Associates Ct accumulated 3,900 shares. Natixis has invested 0.08% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 131 shares. Wafra accumulated 69,334 shares. Moreover, Sit Investment has 0.1% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Baillie Gifford And accumulated 334,178 shares. Gideon Advsr stated it has 17,200 shares. Tributary Capital Limited Com invested in 15,700 shares. Davenport And Commerce Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Strs Ohio accumulated 3,675 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 120,418 shares. Myriad Asset Management Limited invested 2.24% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 343,888 were reported by Charles Schwab Mgmt. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 19,980 shares.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 30,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $211,267 activity.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 89,800 shares to 473,800 shares, valued at $54.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 154,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.55 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

