As Splunk (SPLK) Valuation Rose, Holder Peconic Partners Has Trimmed Holding; Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Position Has Upped by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $110.57. About 2.30M shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 2,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 27,290 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 24,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $179.42. About 676,954 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,880 shares. Philadelphia Trust has 1.82% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 113,196 shares. Patten Patten Tn has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Charles Schwab Invest reported 1.23M shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Wade G W has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 249,771 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Marsico Cap Limited stated it has 32,712 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co reported 1,809 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 958 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First National has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 10,500 shares. Ironwood Finance owns 0.39% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,198 shares. Grimes & Incorporated has 57,627 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mcf Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,404 shares stake.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Barclays Invest Grad (FLRN) by 18,776 shares to 855,792 shares, valued at $26.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb (NYSE:CB) by 2,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,639 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 13.23 million shares to 13.23M shares, valued at $636.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 562 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 240,599 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors invested in 0.01% or 727 shares. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 324,876 shares. Assetmark holds 131 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp accumulated 23,751 shares. Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 112,508 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated holds 305,448 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Co reported 10,828 shares. Strs Ohio reported 3,675 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 637,022 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.05% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.8% or 386,698 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,578 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.