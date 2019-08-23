As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Value Rose, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Decreased Holding; Monarch Capital Management Increased Its Kroger (KR) Holding by $754,560

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 1.05 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Gross Margin 21.9%; 23/03/2018 – Kroger (KR), Target (TGT) Merger Rumors Aren’t True – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Adj EPS 63c; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES GROWTH, EXCLUDING FUEL, TO RANGE FROM 1.5% TO 2.0% IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Entering U.S. Market Through Technology Deal With Kroger — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – KROGER BOARD OKS $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION, DECLARES QTRL; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 18/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Declares Regular 12.5c Di

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 13,530 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.55. About 1.26M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kroger expands test concept with Walgreens – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Walmart Raises Its Outlook on U.S. Strength – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Marijuana Stocks You Should Buy, According to This 124-Year-Old Wall Street Firm – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 337,248 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,129 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 1.98M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mechanics National Bank Department has 27,490 shares. Bellecapital accumulated 26,701 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.04% or 79,647 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.08% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Proffitt Goodson invested in 289 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Inc has invested 0.23% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Shine Advisory Svcs accumulated 0% or 248 shares. California-based Diligent Limited Liability has invested 0.25% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Us Bank De holds 1.06M shares. Aristotle Ltd reported 7.09M shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Group Plc reported 49,824 shares stake. Kemnay Advisory accumulated 44,483 shares.