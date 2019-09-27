As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Value Rose, Holder Peconic Partners Lowered by $504,000 Its Stake; New Generation Advisors Holds Holding in P G & E (PCG)

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp (PCG) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 26,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 279,492 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, up from 252,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 4.90M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $252,000, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $117.5. About 762,539 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonehill Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 4.28 million shares. Tuttle Tactical Management invested 0.38% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 1,203 shares or 0% of the stock. Reilly has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bluemountain Ltd Liability reported 1.08 million shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 47,492 shares. Parametric Associate Lc reported 363,987 shares stake. Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department holds 16,113 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.04% stake. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Incorporated reported 13,858 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 11,696 shares. Aurelius Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 624,933 shares.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $508.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 84,159 shares to 84,559 shares, valued at $19.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.