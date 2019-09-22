As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Value Rose, Bamco Has Lifted by $1.90 Million Its Holding; Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Shareholder A-R-T- Advisors Has Boosted Position by $669,900 as Market Valuation Rose

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 217.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 23,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The hedge fund held 33,700 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 10,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.85B market cap company. It closed at $28.52 lastly. It is down 11.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 15,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 133,552 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.79 million, up from 118,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $121.6. About 1.28M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8,500 shares to 56,300 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yext Inc by 51,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,227 shares, and cut its stake in Front Yd Residential Corp.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $24.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 172,167 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 206,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).