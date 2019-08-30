As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Value Rose, Avalon Global Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $930,000; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Position in Stoneridge (SRI) Boosted as Shares Rose

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 85.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 50,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 108,803 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 58,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $840.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 78,908 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 84,620 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54 million, down from 92,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 1.43 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 10,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,999 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 4,477 shares or 0% of the stock. Sands Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 1.03% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 2.67 million shares. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 2.59% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Ithaka Group Inc Ltd Liability Company invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 2,074 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Peconic Prns Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Mackay Shields Ltd Company owns 0.2% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 25.65M shares. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor invested in 7,087 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 9,270 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,608 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Css Limited Company Il reported 2,381 shares. Moreover, Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) has 0.97% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 25,697 shares.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SQM, RTRX among premarket losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Splunk Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FSLY, PSTG, SPLK and WIFI among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BREW, WMT, SPLK – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: PSTG,KEYS,SNPS,SPLK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tariff pain again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stoneridge (SRI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Stoneridge (SRI) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stoneridge, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wexford Lp holds 137,857 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Co stated it has 14,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated, a Michigan-based fund reported 473,347 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 42,948 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Brinker Capital stated it has 24,061 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Aperio Group Ltd has 8,756 shares. Sei Invs reported 5,201 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Perritt Capital Management Incorporated holds 44,132 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 7,440 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). 15,600 were accumulated by Wms Prtn Limited Liability. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 213,700 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 285,678 shares.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workiva Inc by 25,133 shares to 42,154 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) by 4,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,565 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).