As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Rose, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Increased by $4.66 Million Its Position; Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $851,010

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 53.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 37,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 106,651 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41M, up from 69,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $121.6. About 1.28 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 14,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 486,941 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.82M, down from 501,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 1.25M shares traded or 12.80% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 2,874 shares to 6,166 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 5,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,722 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $138.62M for 13.32 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $419.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc (Call) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).