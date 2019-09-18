As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Rose, Strs Ohio Boosted Holding; Tudor Investment Et Al Position In American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Was Lifted

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 351.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 12,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 16,604 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 3,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 512,341 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 138.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 52,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The hedge fund held 90,613 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20M, up from 38,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.81. About 2.07 million shares traded or 8.64% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 9,369 shares to 16,321 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 622,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,099 shares, and cut its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 23,071 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Primecap Mngmt Ca stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Efg Asset (Americas) Corp invested 0.86% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Coastline Trust reported 0.05% stake. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 346,903 shares or 2.73% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc has 0.02% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 88,746 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated owns 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 498,371 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,717 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 2.46M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Venator Capital Mngmt Limited holds 2.75% or 22,500 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 8.51M shares. Axa reported 100,905 shares. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp invested 0.55% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). reported 3,669 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 3.47 million shares.

