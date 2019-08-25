As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Rose, Shareholder Peconic Partners Trimmed Holding; Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake Lifted by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 244.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 12.24M shares traded or 28.12% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 6.04 million shares traded or 215.09% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Dillon Kenneth had bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. $224,800 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258 on Monday, August 5. 37,460 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A..

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10,020 shares to 20,065 shares, valued at $660,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt Jb Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 1.17% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.16 million shares. Putnam Fl Inv Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7,251 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 1.52M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 9.89 million shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 507 shares. Town & Country National Bank Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company holds 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 4,438 shares. Central Bankshares And Tru reported 4,422 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bankshares Of Stockton invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Leavell Inv Mngmt accumulated 7,785 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 1,931 shares. Hartford Mngmt Co owns 109,159 shares. Heritage Investors Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,351 shares. Amica Retiree Tru accumulated 1,849 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 0.21% or 909,197 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 51,217 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 539 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 2.42M shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp owns 23,751 shares. Ithaka Ltd Liability Company reported 2.33% stake. Mariner Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 35,662 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 89 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Lc invested 0.03% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Tiaa Cref Inv Lc has invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 58 are owned by Tru Of Vermont. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 21,158 shares. 25,356 are owned by Gofen Glossberg Limited Il.

