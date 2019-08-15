As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Rose, Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $2.40 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While 3G Capital Partners LP Raised by $17.06 Million Its Stake

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 19,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 173,339 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.60 million, down from 192,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $125.6. About 1.23 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 20,895 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Republic Mngmt reported 28,333 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 10,698 were reported by Piedmont Invest Advsr. California-based Tcw has invested 1.4% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Hartline Inv Corporation has 21,183 shares. 2,989 are owned by Sigma Planning. Stifel holds 0.04% or 104,657 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 386,698 shares. 4,477 are owned by Fifth Third Bank. Dana Investment Inc accumulated 0.24% or 41,504 shares. 89 are owned by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.01% or 4,892 shares. Mathes has invested 1.51% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Walleye Trading Limited Company holds 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 10,828 shares.

