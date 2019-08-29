As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Rose, Peconic Partners Has Decreased Its Holding; Chesley Taft & Associates Lowered Its General Electric (GE) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Corporation (GE) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 47,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 51,505 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 99,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in General Electric Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 35.95 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Cash Bonuses to Top Executives in 2017 — 3rd Update; 13/04/2018 – GE – UPON COMPLETION OF IMPLEMENTATION EFFORT, 2016 AND 2017 SHR IS LOWER BY $0.13 AND $0.17, RESPECTIVELY (BEFORE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM); 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 12/04/2018 – GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 02/05/2018 – General Electric Anticipates Negative EU Merger Probe Decision; 11/05/2018 – Ll BAO GE GROUP LTD 8102.HK – QTRLY REVENUE HK$101.6 MLN, UP 33.9%; 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $112.09. About 1.87 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK)

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. 6,500 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. Shares for $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 751,604 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Aimz Inv Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 18,193 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Com has 77,488 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Westchester Management invested in 0.92% or 214,890 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 50,237 shares stake. Jnba Financial Advsr holds 7,880 shares. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv reported 46,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 68,557 are held by Registered Investment Advisor. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc has 0.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Addenda holds 0.01% or 12,500 shares in its portfolio. Argent Tru has invested 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Renaissance Investment Group Ltd Liability stated it has 32,366 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 3.51 million shares in its portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd holds 45,922 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 42,370 shares to 63,328 shares, valued at $12.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 4,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

