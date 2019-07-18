As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; As New Residential Invt (NRZ) Market Valuation Declined, Wolverine Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $24.58 Million

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,530 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.28. About 752,408 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 71.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 621,999 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52 million, down from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 2.69M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 500 shares. Pittenger Anderson stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability reported 6,703 shares stake. Salem Counselors invested in 0.14% or 11,075 shares. Marvin & Palmer Assocs Inc holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 37,950 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.33% or 120,418 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 86,792 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 840,658 shares. Moore Cap LP owns 95,000 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Macquarie has 0.1% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc owns 28,333 shares. 50 are held by Adirondack Trust. Pension reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Natixis has 0.08% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 104,515 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc owns 74,776 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Grisanti Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.53% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 148,765 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 309,958 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 110,000 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 1,325 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn has 500 shares. 229 are held by Gradient Invs Ltd Llc. 39,451 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 652,417 shares. Element Capital Ltd Llc reported 306,971 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Legal General Public Ltd Co owns 360,599 shares. Macquarie Group Limited has 11,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer International Group holds 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 6,393 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 36,975 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd reported 190,003 shares.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.38 million for 6.95 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $29,974 was made by Sloves Andrew on Tuesday, May 14. Nierenberg Michael bought $990,000 worth of stock or 60,000 shares.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc by 25,452 shares to 260,224 shares, valued at $22.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 71,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Prn).