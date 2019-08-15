As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Peconic Partners Cut Its Stake by $6.20 Million; As Dana (DAN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Moon Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $125.6. About 1.23M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 64.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 382,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 212,182 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 594,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 2.70M shares traded or 38.69% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 22/03/2018 – DANA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS BEEN SELECTED AS DRIVELINE SUPPLIER FOR NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4500HD, 5500HD, AND 6500HD CHASSIS CAB TRUCKS; 09/03/2018 – GKN TIE W/ DANA CONDITIONAL ON MELROSE OFFER LAPSING, WITHDRAWN; 09/03/2018 – Dana to Take Over GKN’s Automotive Driveline Business; 09/03/2018 – DANA SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJUSTED EPS IN 2019; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: DANA’S MERGER WITH GKN’S DRIVELINE CREDIT POSITIVE; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combined Company’s Board Will Include 2 Representatives to Be Designated by GKN; 19/03/2018 – DANA YR SALES GUIDANCE INCREASED BY $300M TO $7.75 TO $8.05B; 09/03/2018 – RPT-DANA INC – TOTAL CONSIDERATION INCLUDES $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC; 22/03/2018 – DANA SECURES CONTRACT TO SUPPLY AXLES FOR NEXT-GENERATION JAGUA; 29/03/2018 – Dana ‘Acknowledges the Decision by a Majority of the Hldrs of GKN Plc to Accept the Proposal by Melrose Industries Plc to Acquire GKN’

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldg reported 0% stake. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership invested in 38,655 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Wesbanco State Bank owns 26,293 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Bp Plc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 15,000 shares. Amer National Company Tx has invested 0.38% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Azimuth Capital Management has 112,508 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,350 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 36,152 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 3,014 shares. Alps Advsr stated it has 4,258 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.33% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Captrust Fin Advsr has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Ltd owns 30,000 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 13,860 shares or 0.02% of the stock.