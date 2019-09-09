As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Price Rose, Jag Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Coherent (COHR) Share Price Declined While Boothbay Fund Management Has Cut Its Holding by $305,688

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 48.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 2,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 2,273 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 4,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $166.35. About 329,398 shares traded or 3.98% up from the average. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500.

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 47.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 44,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 137,949 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.19 million, up from 93,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $109.44. About 1.51M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 17,317 shares. Natixis holds 104,515 shares. Williams Jones Associates Ltd reported 3,200 shares. Patten Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 2,197 shares. Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 280 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 13,100 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 311,074 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 50 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 10,919 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.31% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 180 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Chemical Bank & Trust invested in 0.17% or 12,049 shares. Finance Svcs invested in 77 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 39,764 shares to 9,055 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,785 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 58,221 shares to 453,373 shares, valued at $33.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 125,810 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 69,357 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 29,427 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Moreover, Skylands Cap Limited Company has 2.96% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 49,273 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & has 41,033 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard reported 2.25 million shares stake. Terril Brothers reported 158,609 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) or 464,737 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 3,163 shares. Etrade Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,041 shares stake. Adage Partners Gru Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,400 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,334 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hrt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,620 shares.

Analysts await Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 79.87% or $2.38 from last year’s $2.98 per share. COHR’s profit will be $12.80M for 69.31 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Coherent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.78% negative EPS growth.