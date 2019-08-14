As Splunk (SPLK) Shares Rose, Peconic Partners Cut Stake by $5.70 Million; Bristol John W & Company Has Lifted Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $6.15 during the last trading session, reaching $125.57. About 843,084 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 43,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 325,903 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.39 million, up from 282,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $245.71. About 777,419 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot Inc accumulated 32,508 shares. Pennsylvania-based Symmetry Peak Management Limited Liability has invested 0.4% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Tortoise Advisors Ltd Llc has 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 67,926 shares. Nine Masts holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 16,163 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 3,789 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Avalon Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 5.63% or 84,620 shares. 62,664 were reported by Pinebridge Lp. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Com reported 2,000 shares stake. National Insur Communications Tx stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Cim Lc stated it has 0.2% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Campbell Com Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.51% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Mirador Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 4,480 shares.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 400 shares to 600 shares, valued at $704,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.49M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGLT).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,078 shares to 267,593 shares, valued at $91.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 182,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 551,584 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Na holds 6,067 shares. Mariner Llc accumulated 203,154 shares. Northern Trust has 3.22 million shares. Conning reported 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tarbox Family Office Inc, a California-based fund reported 123 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 8,742 shares. Maryland reported 59,917 shares stake. Haverford has 1.59% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.28% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 1,960 shares. Dodge And Cox owns 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,660 shares. 4,970 are owned by Gotham Asset Management Limited Com. First United Fincl Bank Trust reported 1.1% stake. Fundsmith Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.77 million shares. Coho Prtnrs invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).