As Splunk (SPLK) Share Value Rose, Wesbanco Bank Decreased Its Holding by $666,252; Office Depot (ODP) Holder Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Upped Its Stake

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $786.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 5.09M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 5,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 26,293 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 31,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.79. About 1.56M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 43,357 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Champlain Investment Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 1.57 million shares. Granite Invest Partners Ltd Co has 3,777 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Essex Inv Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,879 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 5,242 shares. Park Avenue Ltd accumulated 1,871 shares. 4,258 were accumulated by Alps Advsrs. Acadian Asset Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Fdx Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,765 shares in its portfolio. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.23% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Asset reported 3,039 shares. Chemical Fincl Bank holds 0.17% or 12,049 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 0.17% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 5,442 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership accumulated 23,751 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 6,513 shares to 90,780 shares, valued at $34.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

