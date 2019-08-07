As Splunk (SPLK) Share Value Rose, Holder Jag Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Fluor (FLR) Valuation Declined While Reliance Trust Has Lifted Its Holding

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 47.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 44,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 137,949 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.19 million, up from 93,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $122.48. About 788,435 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 79.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 11,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 25,346 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, up from 14,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 3.95M shares traded or 43.12% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell & Company Invest Adviser Ltd Company reported 0.51% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moors And Cabot Incorporated stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Communication has 0.11% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Patten Gru stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Myriad Asset Mngmt reported 200,000 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Com accumulated 0.05% or 123,534 shares. 6,467 are owned by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Element Cap Limited Co invested in 3,014 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise holds 0.13% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 2.35 million shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc stated it has 74 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 19 shares. Stifel stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Bp Public Limited has 0.07% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 15,000 shares. Jag Cap Ltd Llc has 137,949 shares for 2.8% of their portfolio.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) by 86,218 shares to 1,600 shares, valued at $321,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 39,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,055 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has 1,105 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Inc has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 332 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 1.88 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 290,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 79,487 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc reported 54,421 shares. Synovus Finance invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 265 were accumulated by Captrust Finance Advisors. State Street invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Ftb stated it has 321 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Korea Corp invested in 0.02% or 101,300 shares. National Bank Of The West holds 0.04% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 9,300 shares. Willis Invest Counsel has 1.15% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 323,100 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,540 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De owns 73,457 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,864 shares to 13,979 shares, valued at $869,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,805 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

