As Splunk (SPLK) Share Value Rose, Efg Asset Management Americas Trimmed Its Stake; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Lowered Its Holding in Agilent Technologies (A) as Stock Declined

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 22.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 7,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 25,697 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 33,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.82% or $10.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.41. About 15.36 million shares traded or 657.39% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 7,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 454,819 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.56M, down from 461,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.74. About 1.45M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 5,517 shares to 18,002 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc has 430 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granite Invest Prtn Llc invested in 3,777 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Nomura has 607,041 shares. The Illinois-based Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il has invested 0.11% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.42% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.03% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 7,923 were reported by Pitcairn Com. 126,469 are owned by Citigroup. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 30,000 shares. Stephens Ar reported 8,601 shares. 12,381 were accumulated by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Benjamin F Edwards has 0.11% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 9,656 shares. Fdx invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 118,210 shares.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Splunk (SPLK) Tops Q2 EPS by 18c – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk (SPLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: PSTG,KEYS,SNPS,SPLK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did LCI Industries’s (NYSE:LCII) Share Price Deserve to Gain 92%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.08% or 47,306 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited Liability has 3,968 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 219,923 shares. 1,239 were accumulated by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. First Personal, North Carolina-based fund reported 207 shares. Maryland-based Campbell And Co Inv Adviser Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 0.32% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 26.79M shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Kbc Gp Nv has 792,860 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Hoplite Cap LP reported 268,618 shares. Bogle Investment Management LP De owns 1.02% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 165,104 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd holds 0.03% or 265,645 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Cap Corp reported 33,300 shares stake. Trust Department Mb State Bank N A reported 0.01% stake.