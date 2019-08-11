As Splunk (SPLK) Share Price Rose, Verition Fund Management Has Boosted by $2.54 Million Its Stake; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Evermay Wealth Management Has Increased by $329,115 Its Position

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 252.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 20,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 28,598 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 8,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $130.18. About 1.60M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 29,955 shares to 28,080 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 6,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,005 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).