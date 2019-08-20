As Splunk (SPLK) Share Price Rose, Holder Azimuth Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Choate Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $399,030

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 20,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 24,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $95.22. About 1.69 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.46, REV VIEW $14.81 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – REMAINING AUTHORIZATION WILL BE USED IN CONTINUING OPEN-ENDED PROGRAM EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 23,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 112,508 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, down from 135,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $125.56. About 1.68 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 owns 0.46% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 22,687 shares. Twin Securities has 240,368 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 4,256 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). American Intl Gp Inc invested in 0.11% or 318,851 shares. Mcrae Mgmt has 4.43% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 112,827 shares. Bb Biotech Ag invested in 2.20M shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owns 248,369 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 0.09% or 2,361 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Inc holds 1,193 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 5,429 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co invested in 0.39% or 461,510 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Company reported 5,600 shares. Charles Schwab owns 3.08 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 39,720 were reported by Terril Brothers.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

