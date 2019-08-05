As Splunk (SPLK) Market Valuation Rose, Toth Financial Advisory Increased Position by $556,760; Inverness Counsel Holding in Facebook (FB) Lifted as Share Price Rose

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 2245% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 4,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.36% or $8.59 during the last trading session, reaching $126.47. About 2.94 million shares traded or 71.01% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 3,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 178,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.78M, up from 175,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook is forming a team to design its own chips – Bloomberg; 05/05/2018 – Facebook’s dating app has one important feature that its industry-leading rivals don’t; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the web; 28/03/2018 – Facebook says it will stop using data from third-party data aggregators – companies like Experian and Acxiom – to help supplement its own data set for ad targeting; 28/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near #fox5dc; 05/04/2018 – Gambles said the fact that Facebook knew about the data incident in 2015 shows FANGs are operating in “fairyland.”; 28/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Facebook gives privacy tools makeover after backlash over practices -; 25/05/2018 – Activist wastes no time suing Google and Facebook under EU privacy rules; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfner is due to appear before U.K. lawmakers later this month; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SHOULD COOPERATE WITH PROBE: U.K

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 2,986 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Tru invested in 29,763 shares. Mngmt Assoc Ny owns 2,500 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Lc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3,070 are held by Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas. 1,931 are held by Lateef Inv Mngmt Lp. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Co invested in 1.54% or 14,617 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 287,945 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.08% or 17,253 shares in its portfolio. Fort Point Ptnrs Limited Co holds 2.26% or 31,062 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 59,692 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has 2.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Incline Glob Mngmt Limited Com invested in 6.25% or 186,708 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.86% or 802,149 shares in its portfolio.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3,002 shares to 39,914 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 13,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,746 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly&Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.04% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 66,137 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 2,435 shares. 9,656 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards Com. Partner Fund Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 90,080 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prns Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.02% or 2,434 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd invested in 0.14% or 28,598 shares. Nordea Investment reported 286,102 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 8,179 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Com holds 22,300 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 18,363 shares. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0.05% or 162,007 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Comm invested in 0.01% or 3,197 shares.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $427.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 26,000 shares to 100 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,546 shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.