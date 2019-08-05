As Splunk (SPLK) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 96,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 5.38 million shares traded or 19.89% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 19,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 173,339 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.60M, down from 192,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.69. About 1.12 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 241,772 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 45,412 shares. Moreover, Ranger Inv Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 92,440 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 143,571 shares. Brinker holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 41,591 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0.07% or 1.30M shares. The France-based Fund Sa has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pnc Financial Ser Group owns 36,028 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amg Trust Bankshares stated it has 33,778 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co holds 1.34M shares. Blume Capital Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Piedmont Investment Advisors stated it has 13,654 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 91,617 shares or 0% of the stock.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 92,106 shares to 760,464 shares, valued at $65.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 39,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 781,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 17.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $101.33M for 11.07 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Investment holds 21,183 shares. Stifel Corporation accumulated 104,657 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Pittenger Anderson accumulated 0.01% or 545 shares. Chemical Comml Bank holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 12,049 shares. Trustmark Bank Tru Department holds 10 shares. Wafra invested in 0.3% or 69,334 shares. Nicholas Inv Ptnrs LP has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Chevy Chase Trust invested in 0.19% or 327,215 shares. Product Partners Lc accumulated 94,975 shares or 0.67% of the stock. L And S Advsrs has invested 0.12% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Jag Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 137,949 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 13,500 shares. Natl Pension Service holds 0.09% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 180,853 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

