As Splunk (SPLK) Market Valuation Rose, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Raised Stake by $6.90 Million; As Howard Hughes (HHC) Market Value Rose, St James Investment Company Has Increased by $1.31 Million Its Stake

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 173.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 55,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 87,827 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.94 million, up from 32,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.06. About 1.21 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 12,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 205,766 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.63M, up from 193,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $131.98. About 272,831 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Advsrs Lc invested 1.7% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Great West Life Assurance Can has 8,125 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.21% or 7,882 shares. First Republic Invest has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 69,454 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Fiduciary Management Wi owns 691,282 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Holt Capital Ltd Liability Com Dba Holt Capital Partners LP accumulated 5,955 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 9,920 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 3,729 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,278 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 10,903 shares. Pnc Services Gp Incorporated has 17,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 19,478 shares.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,207 shares to 251,358 shares, valued at $27.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 Month Us by 46,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in The Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 975,119 shares to 347,447 shares, valued at $36.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 104,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,429 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.37M were reported by Wellington Group Inc Llp. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 227 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 1,657 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 0.02% or 100 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 18,363 shares. 263 are held by Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation. Synovus Financial reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moody State Bank Trust Division has invested 0.22% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 74 shares. Moreover, Pdts Prtnrs Ltd has 0.67% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Sandy Spring Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Cookson Peirce invested in 0.06% or 5,992 shares. 311,074 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Reliance Of Delaware has 7,220 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Co Ca accumulated 6.94 million shares or 0.64% of the stock.

