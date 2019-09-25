As Splunk (SPLK) Market Valuation Rose, American National Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.41 Million; Seizert Capital Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Landstar Sys Com (LSTR)

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 19,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 38,301 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82 million, down from 57,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $118.93. About 1.85 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc Com (LSTR) by 78.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 26,340 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 14,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $111.76. About 236,204 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income Fd (EVV) by 29,855 shares to 10,012 shares, valued at $127,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp Com New (NYSE:LEA) by 8,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,590 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Landstar System Reports First Quarter Revenue of $1.033 Billion and Record First Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.58 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “5 Munger Stocks: Quality + Growth – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Landstar Guides Lower Due To “Tragic Accident” And Unfavorable Market Conditions – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Landstar System’s (NASDAQ:LSTR) Share Price Deserve to Gain 68%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

