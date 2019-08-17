As Splunk Com (SPLK) Market Valuation Rose, Hartline Investment Has Upped Its Position by $593,836; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Premier Asset Managment Upped by $484,960 Its Stake

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 6,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,483 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 22,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 11.57M shares traded or 7.38% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Splunk Inc Com (SPLK) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 4,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 21,183 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 16,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Splunk Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.79. About 1.56 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK)

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,082 shares to 17,434 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,885 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).