As Spirit Airls (SAVE) Valuation Declined, Holder Clarivest Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position; Mycio Wealth Partners Boosted Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake by $1.24 Million

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 6,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,944 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.79 million, up from 259,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $230.55. About 2.15M shares traded or 84.00% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 277.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 173,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 236,111 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48M, up from 62,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 3.76 million shares traded or 252.82% up from the average. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 34.79% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Spirit Air, Exits Praxair; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL WILL BE DOWN BETWEEN 3 AND 4 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN; 09/03/2018 – FAA SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUNDSTOP CANCELLED; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 47,113 shares to 41,682 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,840 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited stated it has 2,050 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability invested in 7.43M shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Peoples Fin Ser has 10,083 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 2,949 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt invested in 0.29% or 9,880 shares. The Massachusetts-based Renaissance Investment Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 41,465 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Page Arthur B stated it has 2,285 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability holds 2,241 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Inc reported 338,610 shares stake. Bessemer Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 3,950 shares in its portfolio. Regents Of The University Of California has 10,200 shares for 3.82% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bank Incorporated reported 9,706 shares.

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirit Airlines Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Spirit Airlines’s (NYSE:SAVE) Share Price Gain of 33% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Spirit Airlines Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan sees unit revenue upside at Spirit Airlines – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit Airlines Lifts Q4 Guidance: The Sell-Side Reacts – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 755,200 shares to 3.12 million shares, valued at $34.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integer Hldgs Corp by 33,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,377 shares, and cut its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) or 1,580 shares. Twin Tree Lp has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). 3.06 million were reported by Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.01% or 10,233 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 4.67 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Kempen Capital Management Nv invested in 149,493 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 14,200 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.02% or 24,267 shares. Charles Schwab has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc invested in 0.13% or 207,924 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated accumulated 5,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Automobile Association holds 119,714 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).