As Spirit Airls (SAVE) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $748,124; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Beech Hill Advisors Decreased Its Position by $2.45 Million

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 14,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 27,025 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, down from 41,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Executive Stamos to Depart, NY Times Reports; 26/04/2018 – Buck stops with Zuckerberg in Facebook data scandal – CTO; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY SHR $1.69; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Silicon Valley Rep. Aggressively Questions Zuckerberg; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Cardenas: CONGRESSMAN TONY CARDENAS WANTS PRIVACY ANSWERS FROM FACEBOOK; 25/04/2018 – FB: On expense side Facebook is tightening estimate, will grow 50-60 percent (instead of 40-60 they said previously) – Safety / security / privacy – Content acquisition $FB – ! $FB; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is; 09/04/2018 – Facebook to Launch Research Group on Election Influence; 19/04/2018 – Liberty Tax Announces Engagement of Independent Auditor; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct)

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 14,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 32,499 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 46,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 807,639 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 22/03/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Spirit Air, Exits Praxair; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: CASM EX-FUEL FOR 1Q EXPECTED DOWN ABOUT 5% Y/Y; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,275 shares to 113,700 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $99.11M for 6.38 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.02% negative EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adam Nat Res Fd Inc by 62,093 shares to 178,868 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Income Opportuni (EAD) by 48,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. Christie Edward M III had bought 2,375 shares worth $99,584 on Tuesday, July 30. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $104,800 was made by Gardner H. McIntyre on Wednesday, July 31.

