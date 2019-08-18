As Spirit Airls (SAVE) Stock Declined, Rbf Capital Has Trimmed by $364,000 Its Stake; As Baidu (BIDU) Market Value Declined, Newport Asia Has Raised by $70.96 Million Its Stake

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35M, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 5.93 million shares traded or 48.04% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU UNIT TO SELL RAJAX EQUITY STAKE TO ALI PANINI INVESTMENT; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 97,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 507,843 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES MULLS ADDING SMALLER JETS TO ALL-AIRBUS FLEET; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: CASM EX-FUEL FOR 1Q EXPECTED DOWN ABOUT 5% Y/Y; 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y; 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines to Become First Ultra-Low Cost Carrier in the Americas to Offer Wi-Fi; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.69 EPS, up 14.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $115.66M for 5.68 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 8,000 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 316,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS).