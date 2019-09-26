As Spirit Airls (SAVE) Market Value Declined, Teewinot Capital Advisers Raised Stake; Glovista Investments Decreased Its Position in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by $417,067

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, down from 103,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 80,227 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 474,957 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.67M, up from 424,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 791,170 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss $44.9M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Spirit Air, Exits Praxair; 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Budget carrier Spirit Airlines to start offering in-flight Wi-Fi; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. Christie Edward M III also bought $99,584 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Tuesday, July 30. Gardner H. McIntyre had bought 2,500 shares worth $104,800 on Wednesday, July 31.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49 million and $310.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,000 shares to 220,901 shares, valued at $42.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.