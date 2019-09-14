As Spirit Airls (SAVE) Market Value Declined, Teewinot Capital Advisers Increased Its Position by $2.35 Million; As Costamare (CMRE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Costamare Inc (CMRE) by 32.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 392,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 824,678 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Costamare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $738.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 296,159 shares traded. Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has declined 12.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRE News: 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Net $12.3M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Rev $92.8M; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q NET VOYAGE REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.1M; 02/04/2018 – Costamare Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Costamare Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 474,957 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.67 million, up from 424,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 863,099 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-H; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit Airlines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAVE); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Spirit Air, Exits Praxair; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines would be the first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier to offer Wi-Fi on board; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019; 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines to Become First Ultra-Low Cost Carrier in the Americas to Offer Wi-Fi; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 177,174 were reported by Kempen Cap Management Nv. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 33,231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt invested 0.05% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 16,116 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.25% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Boston has 540,967 shares. Vanguard accumulated 6.23 million shares. Numerixs Investment Tech stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Parkside State Bank And Trust accumulated 401 shares. Smithfield accumulated 215 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc reported 244,325 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 37,104 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 27,415 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. Wiggins Rocky bought $7,501 worth of stock. Christie Edward M III also bought $99,584 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49 million and $310.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,000 shares to 220,901 shares, valued at $42.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 166,372 shares to 359,541 shares, valued at $31.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medpace Holdings Inc by 227,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 555,692 shares, and has risen its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).