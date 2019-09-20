As Spirit Airls (SAVE) Market Value Declined, Teewinot Capital Advisers Has Upped by $2.35 Million Its Stake; Hubspot (HUBS) Holder Boothbay Fund Management Has Increased Its Holding

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 474,957 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.67M, up from 424,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 311,729 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines would be the first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier to offer Wi-Fi on board; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines to Become First Ultra-Low Cost Carrier in the Americas to Offer Wi-Fi; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT 2019E AIRCRAFT DELEVERIES EQUATE TO LESS THAN 10 PCT CAPACITY GROWTH IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – CO MAY PAY NET PURCHASE PRICES OF AIRCRAFT USING AVAILABLE CASH OR FINANCE PURCHASE OF ANY OR ALL OF AIRCRAFT; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 291.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 9,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 13,139 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 3,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $160.01. About 413,393 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 22/05/2018 – HubSpot Unveils New Slack Integration and Plans for a Deeper Product Connection; 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 901,161 are held by Scout Invs Incorporated. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public holds 16,047 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 0% or 2,007 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 22 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 464,646 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Gp has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 717 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.03% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 179,756 shares. U S Invsts Inc invested in 54,603 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Quaker Invests Limited Com holds 9.05% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 467,041 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 503 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 214,439 shares. Victory Cap Inc accumulated 512,440 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.07% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Oberweis Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Gardner H. McIntyre, worth $104,800 on Wednesday, July 31. $99,584 worth of stock was bought by Christie Edward M III on Tuesday, July 30.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49M and $310.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,000 shares to 220,901 shares, valued at $42.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

