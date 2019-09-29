As Spirit Airls (SAVE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Cut Stake by $705,000; Citrix Systems (CTXS) Valuation Declined While Tributary Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 76.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 14,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 4,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $456,000, down from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.81. About 1.54M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 444,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.22 million, down from 459,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 616,649 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES MULLS ADDING SMALLER JETS TO ALL-AIRBUS FLEET; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – CO MAY PAY NET PURCHASE PRICES OF AIRCRAFT USING AVAILABLE CASH OR FINANCE PURCHASE OF ANY OR ALL OF AIRCRAFT; 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 24/05/2018 – Ahoy St. Croix! Spirit Airlines Expands Service from South Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT 2019E AIRCRAFT DELEVERIES EQUATE TO LESS THAN 10 PCT CAPACITY GROWTH IN 2019; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-Haïtien; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y; 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 70,953 shares to 523,655 shares, valued at $25.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot Invest House Limited accumulated 720 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc reported 19,119 shares. 60,419 are owned by Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation. Yhb Invest Advsr owns 29,979 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 3,771 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,723 shares. Jensen Mgmt holds 0.01% or 7,040 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability reported 41,983 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Lc holds 0.07% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 598,495 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 29,974 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 46,722 shares. Quantum Cap Management holds 2,392 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Conning accumulated 2,366 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 3,359 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 1.84M shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96M for 28.51 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. $7,501 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was bought by Wiggins Rocky. Another trade for 2,375 shares valued at $99,584 was bought by Christie Edward M III.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $404.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:DAL) by 121,000 shares to 585,000 shares, valued at $33.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 17,791 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 2,287 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 174,558 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Staley Capital Advisers reported 5,940 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Schroder Management Gp has 0.05% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Mountain Lake Inv Ltd Llc has invested 9.75% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 6.23M shares. Ironwood Mngmt Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,864 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 29,200 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Ca invested in 0.02% or 615,065 shares. Polar Llp owns 600,878 shares.

