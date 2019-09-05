As Spirit Airls (SAVE) Market Valuation Declined, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Trimmed Position by $4.21 Million; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Declined, First Mercantile Trust Co Boosted Stake by $451,516

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 81,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 6,050 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 391,141 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES MULLS ADDING SMALLER JETS TO ALL-AIRBUS FLEET; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y; 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 5,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 22,160 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 16,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 1.73M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Indy, Start Your Jet Engines! Spirit Airlines Grows Network into Indianapolis – GlobeNewswire" on December 11, 2018, also Bloomberg.com with their article: "NYSE Move That Never Happened Leaves City Still Paying Debt – Bloomberg" published on March 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Airline stocks higher on mix of news – Seeking Alpha" on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Spirit Airlines Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Airline stocks sized up as earnings pour in – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. Another trade for 176 shares valued at $7,501 was made by Wiggins Rocky on Wednesday, July 31. Christie Edward M III also bought $99,584 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Tuesday, July 30.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,065 shares to 27,340 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 97,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $100.60 million for 6.35 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 17,838 shares to 1,582 shares, valued at $120,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 10,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,530 shares, and cut its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).