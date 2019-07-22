As Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Stock Value Declined, Pier Capital Has Boosted Position by $2.15 Million; Harvest Fund Advisors Has Boosted Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $100.04 Million

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 41,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,878 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 101,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 730,916 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 34.79% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – FAA SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUNDSTOP CANCELLED; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines Brings Wi-Fi to America’s Discount-Flying Masses; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 24/05/2018 – Ahoy St. Croix! Spirit Airlines Expands Service from South Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands; 11/05/2018 – Budget carrier Spirit Airlines to start offering in-flight Wi-Fi; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT 2019E AIRCRAFT DELEVERIES EQUATE TO LESS THAN 10 PCT CAPACITY GROWTH IN 2019

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 2.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.24 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407.65 million, up from 8.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.83. About 1.43M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 3.56M shares to 4.00M shares, valued at $242.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 673,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,476 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.

